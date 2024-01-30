Twitter
Salman Khan's production company warns against fake casting calls: 'Legal action will be taken if...'

Salman Khan Films has issued a statement clarifying that they are not associated with any third party for casting in their films.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 09:33 PM IST

On behalf of actor Salman Khan, his production company, Salman Khan Films issued a statement clarifying that they are not associated with any third party for casting in films. The firm also threatened to take legal action against the fraudsters. Last year also Salman’s company issued a warning against fake casting calls using his name.

"This is to clarify that neither Mr Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan’s or SKF’s name in any unauthorised manner," read the statement posted by Salman Khan Films on its Instagram handle. The post was captioned, "Official Notice".

Salman established his film production and distribution company, Salman Khan Films in 2011. The first film produced under the banner was Chillar Party, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Vikas Bahl. The latest film produced by the film was the thriller Farrey, which marked the acting debut of Salman's niece Alizeh Agnihotri, in November 2023.

Reportedly, the money generated from film productions is donated to the Being Human organisation. (With inputs from ANI)

READ | Rare, unseen photos of Salman Khan

