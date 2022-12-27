Salman Khan kisses forehead of ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, netizens call it 'single rehne ke fayde waah'

Salman Khan- Sangeeta Bijlani

Bollywood's very own Bhaijaan Salman Khan has turned 57, and he celebrated his birthday with close ones. Last night, Salman's Mumbai house was decked up, and a lavish birthday bash was kept to mark Tiger 3 star birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tabu, and many others attended Salman's birthday party. However, the major centre of attraction was SRK and the birthday boy's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani. Salman was gracious enough to call yesteryear actress Sangeeta to his bash.

For the unversed, Salman and Sangeeta were in a relationship in the late 80s. However, even after breaking up, Salman and Bijlani were in touch. Currently, Sangeeta is one of Khan's closest friends. Last night, Sangeeta attended the bash, Salman made sure to be a lovable host to his ex. Salman was captured dropping her off after the party and kissing her forehead before leaving.

Here's the video

As soon as the video was circulated, netizens started having a field day. A user wrote, "Single rehne ke fayde waah." Another netizen wrote, "Purana pyaar." One of the users wrote, "Bhai ka alag hi Jalwa ha." A netizen wrote, "Kisi zamane me Salman Khan ki ye girlfriend hua karti thi,,ab best friend hai.. Lol." Another netizen wrote, "Aadmiyo ko apni ex se bada prem hota hai.." A user wrote, "Love how he is so loyal and respects everyone who came across his life. Need to learn from him to forgive and keep humanity alive."

For the unversed, Salman and Sangeeta were in a relationship from their modelling days. Salman and Sangeeta began dating each other during their modelling days in 1986. As per a report of Koimoi, even weddings were on the cards, but the couple broke up and the actress married former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin in 1996. The couple ended their marriage in 2010. On the work front, Salman will soon bring his Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.