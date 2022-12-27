Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Salman Khan kisses forehead of ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, netizens call it 'single rehne ke fayde waah'

Salman Khan's lavish birthday bash was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, including his ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

Salman Khan kisses forehead of ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, netizens call it 'single rehne ke fayde waah'
Salman Khan- Sangeeta Bijlani

Bollywood's very own Bhaijaan Salman Khan has turned 57, and he celebrated his birthday with close ones. Last night, Salman's Mumbai house was decked up, and a lavish birthday bash was kept to mark Tiger 3 star birthday. 

Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tabu, and many others attended Salman's birthday party. However, the major centre of attraction was SRK and the birthday boy's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani. Salman was gracious enough to call yesteryear actress Sangeeta to his bash. 

For the unversed, Salman and Sangeeta were in a relationship in the late 80s. However, even after breaking up, Salman and Bijlani were in touch. Currently, Sangeeta is one of Khan's closest friends. Last night, Sangeeta attended the bash, Salman made sure to be a lovable host to his ex. Salman was captured dropping her off after the party and kissing her forehead before leaving. 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video was circulated, netizens started having a field day. A user wrote, "Single rehne ke fayde waah." Another netizen wrote, "Purana pyaar." One of the users wrote, "Bhai ka alag hi Jalwa ha." A netizen wrote, "Kisi zamane me Salman Khan ki ye girlfriend hua karti thi,,ab best friend hai.. Lol." Another netizen wrote, "Aadmiyo ko apni ex se bada prem hota hai.." A user wrote, "Love how he is so loyal and respects everyone who came across his life. Need to learn from him to forgive and keep humanity alive." 

For the unversed, Salman and Sangeeta were in a relationship from their modelling days. Salman and Sangeeta began dating each other during their modelling days in 1986. As per a report of Koimoi, even weddings were on the cards, but the couple broke up and the actress married former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin in 1996. The couple ended their marriage in 2010. On the work front, Salman will soon bring his Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.  

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Have blood sugar problems? Know tips to keep diabetes in control this Christmas, New year's eve
Sexy photos of Gandii Baat star Neelam Bhanushali that will make you sweat hard
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 556 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.