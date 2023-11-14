Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' from his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

The Tiger 3 star Salman Khan and the Pakisani-American actress Somy Ali were in a relationship for 6-7 years in the 1990s.

Salman Khan and Somy Ali dated for seven years in the 1990s but then broke up. The Pakistani-American actress has made several allegations against the superstar in the last two decades. Now, an old video is going viral on the internet in which Somy can be heard saying that Salman gets 'bored' from his girlfriends after six to seven years.

The clip is from a two-year-old interview of Somy with CineSpeaks YouTube channel and has been reshared on the popular Bollywood subreddit BollyBlindsNGossip. In the clip, the actress is asked why the Tiger 3 star hasn't married yet, even after being in several relationships.

Somy responds, "Salman ka problem ye hai ki usko alag alag mulkon ki ladkiyan pasand hai. Uska ek span hai 6 ya 7 saal, uske baad woh bore ho jaate hain. Mera ye opinion hai. Fir woh pure globe pe aankh bandh karke ungli rakhte hain aur globe me jo bhi country aati hai, usmein se fir woh girlfriend pick karte hain aur fir woh 7 saal ka chakkar fir chalta hai (Salman's problem is that he likes women from different nations. He has a span of 6 to 7 years, after that he gets bored. This is what I think. After his relationship gets over, he closes his eyes and places his finger on the rotating globe to pick his next girlfriend. Then, that relationship lasts for next seven years)".

The actress has said multiple times that she had a huge crush on Salman Khan after watching Maine Pyar Kiya and hence, came to Mumbai to marry him. She eventually entered Bollywood and her debut film Buland with Salman got shelved, but they ended up in a relationship. Ali's Bollywood career lasted as long as her relationship, in which she did eight films with stars including Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty, and Saif Ali Khan among others.



