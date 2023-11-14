Ranveer Singh did this film for free to play Deepika Padukone's husband on screen, it's not Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani

Apart from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali films and 83, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also shared the screen space in a small-budget 2014 film.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot with each other as per Konkani rituals at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy, on November 14, 2018. A day later, the stars also had an Anand Karaj ceremony for their Sindhi wedding ceremony. The power couple is celerabrating their fifth wedding anniversary today.

On their special day, let's have a look at the films that they starred in together - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83. Deepika also danced along with Ranveer in the 2022 film Current Laga Re. There is another film in which the two shared screen space together, a small little movie named Finding Fanny.

In the 2014 English-language satirical film, Ranveer appeared in a five minute cameo just to play Deepika's husband who dies on their wedding day, as both of them had started dating on the sets of Ram-Leela. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actor didn't even charge a single penny for his role, as confirmed by the film's director Homi Adajania.

Homi told Bollywood Hungama, "Ya! Ranveer is a friend man, so he did it for a laugh! We were sitting around and I was telling him the story of Finding Fanny and he said I'll play Gabo (the character) - he was laughing but was dead serious. I told him that I'd need him in Goa for half a day of shoot but we all had so much fun that he ended up staying for over a week after he was done."

The real-life couple will be seen next in Singham 3, through which Deepika's character of Shakti Shetty will enter the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. Ranveer will be reprising his role of Simmba in the Ajay Devgn-led action drama film, which releases in cinemas on August 15 next year.



