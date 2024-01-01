Headlines

Bollywood

Salaar box office collection day 10: Prabhas' film continues its dream run, collects Rs 14 crore

Prabhas' film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is estimated to collect Rs 14.50 crore on day 10.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 09:26 AM IST

It seems Prabhas-starrer Salaar is unstoppable as the film continues to perform well at box office. On day 9, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam o December 22, earned R 14 crore at the Indian box office.

As per Sacnilk, Prabhas' film is estimated to collect Rs 14.50 at the Indian box office, taking the total tally to Rs 344 crore. On its ninth day, Prabhas-starrer earned Rs 12.50 crore in India taking its domestic net collection to Rs 329.62 crore. 

The industry tracker also shared on its X (previously known as Twitter) account on Saturday night that the action thriller film has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark globally. The production company Hombale Films has reported that Salaar has grossed Rs 556.84 crore in eight days of its release.

Earlier, on its first day of release, Salaar recorded the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2023 as it collected Rs 158.10 crore worldwide (as per Sacnilk), surpassing the previous record set by Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, which opened at Rs 142.70 crore globally when it released in cinemas on October 19.

Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Eeswari Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand, and Bobby Simha in key roles, Salaar clashed at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama Dunki. Released on December 21, Dunki has grossed Rs 340 crore worldwide in nine days.

