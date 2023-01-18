Watch: Priest asks Sajid Khan to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on camera, netizens say 'kisi ko zabardasti nahi...'

Sajid Khan

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant and filmmaker Sajid Khan made his first public appearance after the reality show, and he left the netizens impressed. Sajid was seen attending the Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Mission Majnu screening.

Sajid's presence was met with a positive response from the media, and there were cameras and mics following the director. While taking an exit from the screening, several media persons were asking Sajid, his experience with Bigg Boss. Khan gave brief replies to the media, and he went on to click selfies with fans. Amid the candid interactions, Sajid came across a priest, and he posed for him. While taking a video, the priest asked Sajid to chant Jai Shri Ram thrice. The Housefull director heard him, but ignored him and walked away.

On the work front, Sajid will next be directing Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Shehnaaz Gill in 100%