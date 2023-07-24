Kartik Aaryan to be honoured as Rising Global Superstar by Victoria government at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Kartik Aaryan will be honoured at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced that actor Kartik Aaryan will be celebrated at this year's festival. Honouring his contributions to Indian cinema, the actor will be awarded at the festival and his films will be part of the showcase there as well.

Kartik will be honored with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the annual awards gala night on August 11. The award will be presented by the Governor of Victoria. In addition to the award, Kartik Aaryan will engage in a conversation with film critic Rajeev Masand.

IIFM will showcase multiple screenings of Kartik Aaryan's films as well. The line up will include his recent successes Satyaprem Ki Katha and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Speaking of this honour at IFFM 2023, Kartik said in a statement, “I am deeply honored and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together.”

Commenting on this, the festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange said, "We are thrilled to celebrate Kartik Aaryan at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He is much loved worldwide especially in Australia and the diversity of his performances is very admirable.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is an annual festival based in Melbourne, founded in 2010. The festival will take place this year from August 11 to August 20. The festival showcases the celebration of Indian cinema and culture, offering over 100 films in 20 languages.