Kartik Aaryan buys luxury apartment in Juhu, its whopping price will shock you

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kiara Advani, has another reason to celebrate as the actor has bought a luxury apartment for himself in the Presidency Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu for a whopping sum of Rs 17.50 crore, as per a report in Hindustan Times. The flat, which has a huge area of 1,916 sq ft, is on the second floor of the Siddhi Vinayak Building in the society.

Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari stays on the eighth floor of the same building and she carried out the transaction on behalf of her son on June 30. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and also acted in its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015, has paid a sum of Rs 1.05 crore as the stamp duty. His luxury apartment comes with parking spaces for two cars.

It was in January itself when Aaryan rented out a flat from Shahid Kapoor in the Praneta apartment complex on Juhu Tara Road. For the apartment with an area of 3,681 sq ft, the Dhamaka actor is giving a monthly rent of Rs 7.5 lakh. In 2019, Kartik bought a 459 sq ft apartment in RajKiran Co-operative Housing Society on Yari Road in Versova for Rs 1.60 crore. It is worth noting that the successful actor stayed as a paying guest in Mumbai when he arrived from Gwalior to become an actor.

Talking about his latest theatrical release, Satyaprem Ki Katha is going strong at the box office and has collected a net India collection of above Rs 50 crore in its first week. With no major Bollywood releases until July 28 when Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will arrive in theatres, the film could easily cross the three-digit coveted figure of Rs 100 crore due to the genuine love and appreciation it has been receiving from the audiences.

Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, who has previously helmed famous Marathi films such as Anandi Gopal and Double Seat. Also starring Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randeria in pivotal roles, the romantic drama is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) in association with Namah Pictures.



