DNA Verified: Nayanthara's first look from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan leaked online? Here's truth behind viral photo

Nayanthara/Gokul Pillai Instagram

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain the audiences once again with the action thriller Jawan, which marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and features Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Initially slated to hit theatres on June 7, the film was postponed due to VFX issues and is now set to release in cinemas worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on September 7.

There have been reports that the trailer for Jawan will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise's upcoming Hollywood spy thriller Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which hits cinemas on July 12. And since then, there has been a huge buzz on the internet surrounding the trailer for the Shah Rukh Khan film, which reportedly also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Priyamani, and Ridhi Dogra among others.

Amidst all this hype, some fan clubs of Nayanthara shared that the actress's first photo from Jawan has been leaked online. In the picture, which has gone viral on social media, the actress is seen in a formal look dressed in a dark pink coat with a red shirt and three sunflowers put ahead of her on the table. However, to clear all the speculations to rest, we confirm that this picture isn't from Jawan, as being claimed falsely on social media.

The viral photo is from AI-generated images, shared by the digital creator Gokul Pillai on his Instagram, in which he has imagined actors from South film industries in Wes Anderson films. Not just Nayanthara, the AI-generated colourful set of pictures also shows Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Prakash Raj, Allu Arjun, Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, and Mammootty in the Wes Anderson-inspired settings. Known for his unique visual and narrative style, Anderson has directed critically and commercially acclaimed films such as The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The French Dispatch among others.

Apart from Nayanthara, Jawan also marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Atlee. After making his directorial debut in the 2013 romantic comedy Raja Rani starring Arya and Nayanthara, Atlee made three back-to-back blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay in the form of Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, released in 2016, 2017, and 2019 respectively. His Hindi film debut Jawan is highly awaited. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh's home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan fans slam Pakistani actor Mahnoor Baloch for saying he doesn't know acting: 'What rubbish'