Rishi Kapoor sings Main Shayar Toh Nahin in throwback viral video, watch Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha's reaction

Rishi Kapoor can be seen singing his iconic song Main Shayar Toh Nahi, while Abhishek Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha can’t stop smiling in the viral clip. T

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

One of the most celebrated actors, Rishi Kapoor, has left the world but his memories are forever. His fans miss him and the recent viral video is the proof. In the latest viral clip, the late actor can be seen singing his iconic song Main Shayar Toh Nahi on a reality show.

He can be seen singing the song beautifully, while Abhishek Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha can’t stop smiling in the viral clip. The video has been shared by a page named Singers Talent with the caption, “If you skip you will miss this masterpiece.” Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Like father like son,talent ka mall.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The second person wrote, “Gone tooo soon sir g..what a legendary actor.” The third one said, “we miss this legend.” The fourth person commented, “Doston mein raha dushmano ki tarah.” Meanwhile, as actor Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal released in theatres, his mother Neetu Kapoor posted a wistful comment on how she wished that her late husband Rishi Kapoor could see their son's performance.

Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu took to Instagram stories to share a picture of Ranbir and wrote, "Wish Rishiji was here." Ranbir is seen sporting long hair that he has tied up into a halfway bun. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 in the year 2020 at the age of 67.

He was suffering from leukaemia. He was in New York for a considerable amount of time for his treatment. Neetu was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin. Meanwhile, Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Animal showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. (With inputs from ANI)

