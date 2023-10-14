Headlines

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: Rapper Dino James beats Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, lifts winner's trophy

Ravindra Peepat, writer-director of Smita Patil's Waaris, Dimple Kapadia's Lava, passes away due to heart attack

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

WC 2023: Big blow for Sri Lanka, this star player ruled out of World Cup due to thigh injury; check details

'We are all ready': PM Netanyahu amid Israel-Hamas war, visits troops near Gaza

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: Rapper Dino James beats Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, lifts winner's trophy

Ravindra Peepat, writer-director of Smita Patil's Waaris, Dimple Kapadia's Lava, passes away due to heart attack

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

8 fruits, vegetables for quick recovery from dengue

Eat these foods to get glowing skin This Navratri

9 Bigg Boss couples who parted ways after the show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 grand finale: Rapper Dino James beats Arjit Taneja, Aishwarya Sharma, lifts winner's trophy

Ravindra Peepat, writer-director of Smita Patil's Waaris, Dimple Kapadia's Lava, passes away due to heart attack

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ravindra Peepat, writer-director of Smita Patil's Waaris, Dimple Kapadia's Lava, passes away due to heart attack

Writer-director Ravindra Pepat has worked in Hindi and Punjabi cinema and has worked with biggest actors.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran writer-director Ravindra Peepat, who was suffering prolonged illness, passed away on Saturday, October 14. As per the information provided by a source, Ravindra was suffering from cancer, and he died after suffering a fatal heart attack on Saturday morning. The last rites of Ravindra were performed at Oshiwara crematorium.

Ravindra gained recognition and fame from his debut directorial Waaris (1988). Smita Patil, Raj Babbar, and Amrish Puri-starrer was adapted from Sohan Singh Hans' Punjabi novel Kaara Hatthi, and it was a critical and commercially successful film. After Waaris, Ravindra wrote and directed another subject, centered around a strong female character, Dimple Kapadia-starrer Lava. 

Ravindra Peepat filmography

Ravindra was not only active in Bollywood, but he even directed Punjabi films. After Waaris and Lava, Ravindra directed Shashi Kapoor and Mandakini in Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He also directed Bhagyashree in the 1992 drama, Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul. Speaking about his Punjabi films, Ravindra ventured into Pollywood with Apni Boli Apna Des (2009). He also helmed the successful Punjabi love drama, Pata Nahi Rabb Kehdeyan Rangan Ch Raazi, with Sonam Bajwa. His last directorial was Punjab Bolda (2013). Ravindra also directed a TV series, Vansh (1995-1996).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Eng vs Afg match on Sunday; check routes to take, avoid

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s nephew, Isha Ambani’s cousin runs Rs 845 crore company, he is married to…

ODI World Cup 2023: Here's India's likely playing XI against Pakistan

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol celebrate India's iconic victory against Pakistan at World Cup 2023

Paresh Rawal says he is ‘scared, nervous’ about Hera Pheri 3, Welcome To The Jungle, explains ‘darr lagta hai kyunki…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE