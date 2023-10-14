Ravindra Peepat, writer-director of Smita Patil's Waaris, Dimple Kapadia's Lava, passes away due to heart attack

Writer-director Ravindra Pepat has worked in Hindi and Punjabi cinema and has worked with biggest actors.

Veteran writer-director Ravindra Peepat, who was suffering prolonged illness, passed away on Saturday, October 14. As per the information provided by a source, Ravindra was suffering from cancer, and he died after suffering a fatal heart attack on Saturday morning. The last rites of Ravindra were performed at Oshiwara crematorium.

Ravindra gained recognition and fame from his debut directorial Waaris (1988). Smita Patil, Raj Babbar, and Amrish Puri-starrer was adapted from Sohan Singh Hans' Punjabi novel Kaara Hatthi, and it was a critical and commercially successful film. After Waaris, Ravindra wrote and directed another subject, centered around a strong female character, Dimple Kapadia-starrer Lava.

Ravindra Peepat filmography

Ravindra was not only active in Bollywood, but he even directed Punjabi films. After Waaris and Lava, Ravindra directed Shashi Kapoor and Mandakini in Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He also directed Bhagyashree in the 1992 drama, Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul. Speaking about his Punjabi films, Ravindra ventured into Pollywood with Apni Boli Apna Des (2009). He also helmed the successful Punjabi love drama, Pata Nahi Rabb Kehdeyan Rangan Ch Raazi, with Sonam Bajwa. His last directorial was Punjab Bolda (2013). Ravindra also directed a TV series, Vansh (1995-1996).