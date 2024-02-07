Rashmika Mandanna reacts to reports of charging fees over Rs 4.5 crore after Animal: 'If my producers ask...'

Here's how Rashmika Mandanna reacted to reports of increasing her fees above Rs 4.5 crore after Animal's success.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the crime drama Animal, in which she shared screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. Though the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film was criticised for misogyny and excessive violence, it turned out to be a massive blockbuster and earned over Rs 900 crore worldwide.

There had been reports that the actress increased her fees after Animal's mammoth success, but Rashmika has shut down such rumours in her own style. An entertainment portal took to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account and wrote, "BUZZ Rashmika Mandanna increased her remuneration again after #Animal success. From inside reports, Currently she's charging around 4 cr - 4.5 cr per film".

The Sita Ramam actress had a savage reply for them as she responded, "Says who I wonder...after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it...and if my producers ask why...then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?’". Her post quickly went viral on social media.

Says who I wonder.. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?’ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Rashmika will be seen next in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Allu Arjun's 2011 blockbuster. The actress will reprise her role as Srivalli in the Sukumar-directed pan-India action drama, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 15 this year coinciding with the Independence Day.

The actress also has two Telugu films lined up for release titled Rainbow and The Girlfriend. At the end of the year, she will be seen in the historical drama Chhava, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While Vicky Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as Yesubai Bhonsale. The Laxman Utekar directorial is slated to release on December 6, 2024.



READ | Rashmika Mandanna says rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda has 'contribution' to everything in her life: 'He's not a...'