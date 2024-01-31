Twitter
Rashmika Mandanna says rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda has 'contribution' to everything in her life: 'He's not a...'

Read on to know what Rashmika Mandanna has to say about his rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 10:47 PM IST

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been rumoured to be dating each other for the past four years. The two have been tight lipped about their relationship and haven't confirmed their dating rumours. In a recent interview, the Animal actress opened up on her equation with the Arjun Reddy actor.

Talking to We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika said, "Viju and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it. I take his advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He’s not a yes person. He’s on point. 'This is good...this is not good...this is what I think...this is what I don’t think.' He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he’s someone I really, really respect."

There were rumours that Vijay and Rashmika are going to get engaged in February 2024. Vijay Deverakonda shut down those rumours in his interview with Lifestyle Asia as he stated, "I’m not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They’re just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married."

Vijay and Rashmika have starred together in two movies - the romantic comedy Geetha Govindam directed by Parasuram in 2018, and the romantic action drama Dear Comrade directed by Bharat Kamma in 2019. Fans loved their chemistry in both movies, the first of which turned out to be a box office blockbuster earning over Rs 100 crore with a modest budget of less than Rs 10 crore.

READ | Dharmendra holds Iranian dancer close to him in throwback photo, Reddit says 'but he wouldn't allow his daughters to...'

 

