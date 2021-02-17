Headlines

Ashes 2023: Interesting records that were broken in the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley

PM Modi takes stock of rainfall across India, Himachal Pradesh flood & more | DNA News Wrap, July 10

Himachal Pradesh floods: Sweeping cars, collapsed bridges, normal life on halt, red alert continues

Most expensive housing societies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon

Bollywood actresses who worked during pregnancy

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

WC Trophy in Space: ICC and BCCI launches World Cup 2023 trophy in Space, 120,000 ft above Earth

BTS turns 10: Landmarks in South Korea turn Purple; Jimin, RM pen heartfelt note

Ranbir Kapoor to cameo in Aryan Khan's debut series, Swara Bhaskar announces pregnancy & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 6

Amid divorce rumours, Ranveer Singh drops romantic photo with Deepika Padukone

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Ranvir Shorey tests COVID-19 positive with mild symptoms

Ranvir Shorey further tweeted that he is on the third day of being symptomatic.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 17, 2021, 05:03 PM IST

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform his fans and followers about his health condition while sharing that he is experiencing mild symptoms. 

He wrote, "I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining."

After his health update on the micro-blogging website, many of his fans wished him a quick recovery. On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. 

Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others have been infected with the virus.

In March, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to become a victim of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ranvir had recently mourned late actor Sandeep Nahar's demise by alleged suicide. Expressing grief, he had written, "The pressures behind the screen, neither from the balconies nor stalls can be seen. Om Shanti."

On the work front, the Bheja Fry actor had a packed 2020 as he featured in several films like Angrezi Medium, Lootcase, Kadakh. He also starred in series such as PariWar and High.

The 48-year-old star currently features in the second season of the comedy-drama Metro Park, which started streaming in January this year. He has been shooting for Vikas Bahl's Sunflower with Sunil Grover and Mukul Chadha.

The actor also has Santosh Sivan's Mumbaikaar in the pipeline, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Ishra and Vikrant Masey.

