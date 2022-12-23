Randeep Hooda reacts as newspaper confuses him for serial killer Charles Sobhraj

Randeep Hooda and Charles Sobhraj/Twitter

In an absolutely bizarre news of the day, a noted newspaper published the news on the Nepal Supreme Court ordering the release of the serial killer Charles Sobhraj with the photo of Randeep Hooda as Charles from the actor's 2015 crime drama Main Aur Charles. Hooda himself took to his Twitter account and reacted to this incident.

"Is that a back handed compliment @timesofindia or did you genuinely get confused between the "real" and “reel” Charles Sobhraj?", his tweet read. Along with the same, Hooda also shared a photo of the real Sobhraj and his own from the Prawaal Raman directorial.

Is that a back handed compliment @timesofindia or did you genuinely get confused between the "real" and “reel” Charles Sobhraj ? pic.twitter.com/5Fa1DwMjra — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 23, 2022

Netizens had hilarious reactions to the same as one Twitter user appreciated Hooda for his acting skills and wrote, "They got confused cause you literally metamorphosed into Charles Sobhraj for that role. Can't blame them!", while another tweeted, "@RandeepHooda's portrayal of Charles Shobhraj was outstanding, ‘Main Aur Charles’ is a seriously underrated and under-appreciated, gem of a movie!".

"It's the present status of print media. Electronic media is also not far behind. Sensationalism and being 1st, the fact & authenticity are the casualties", replied another Twitter user. "Maybe it’s the way you camouflaged into the character that forgot you are Randeep Hooda", read another tweet.



Talking about Main Aur Charles, the film received positive reviews from the audience and critics but didn't succeed commercially. Apart from Hooda, it also starred Richa Chadha, Adil Hussain, Mandana Karimi, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, and Alexx O'Nell in supporting roles.

Apart from the 2015 Bollywood flick which was largely based on how the serial killer fled from Tihar Jail in New Delhi, a popular BBC- Netflix drama series The Serpent also explores Charles' life in which Tahar Rahim portrayed the serial killer's role.