Randeep Hooda opens up on boycott Bollywood trend, says 'we do make the mistake of...'

Randeep Hooda is set to make his OTT debut with the Netflix crime thriller series CAT set in Punjab. In the show set to premiere on December 9, Hooda's Gurnam Singh goes undercover as a police informant named CAT to bust a drug nexus and save his brother's life.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 star recently opened up about the #BoycottBollywood culture, which has negatively impacted multiple films' box office collections this year from Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan. Hooda said that the ongoing cancel culture doesn't really impact a film's release.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Randeep said, "This boycott culture on Twitter, Indians or the movie-going main audience is not really on Twitter and I don't think this really affects them. It might have to do with what they put out and what the people might be wanting. So I think a lot of times, we do make the mistake of pandering to an audience, whereas we don't really know them."

"So the moment we start making stories from our own point of view, and us as artists as an audience, it will automatically translate into something because the consumption of art is an individualistic thing, and it has to be an individualistic approach to bring it to people. If you go generic, then you might not touch anybody", the actor concluded.



Coming back to CAT, apart from Randeep Hooda, the series stars Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, Kavya Thapar, Danish Sood, and Pramod Pathal among others. The show will be available in Hindi, Punjabi, and English on the OTT platform.