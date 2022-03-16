Headlines

Kaala Paani: Ashutosh Gowariker to make OTT debut — But not as a director or producer: Details inside

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his dad, late Rishi Kapoor's swansong 'Sharmaji Namkeen' in heartwarming video - Watch

Honouring late Rishi Kapoor's legacy, his son Ranbir Kapoor shared a special heartwarming message for his fans.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Mar 16, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

Gone, but certainly not forgotten, the late Rishi Kapoor left behind a legacy that spans five decades and will be cherished forever. His last movie, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' is soon to be released and cinephiles and fans are eager to watch this special movie. 

Honouring his legacy, his son and one of India's finest young actors, Ranbir Kapoor has shared a special heartwarming message for his fans. In a video that sees the actor speak straight from the heart, Ranbir reveals how his father, a man so full of life and positivity, wished to complete the film at all costs despite his health deteriorating.

The actor later goes on to say that his unfortunate departure resulted in the makers trying VFX, making him try prosthetics to complete the film with no luck. It was veteran actor Paresh Rawal who stepped in and ensured Rishi Kapoor’s swansong gets a fitting conclusion, a gesture Ranbir is extremely grateful for.

READ: Ranveer Singh REACTS to fans asking him to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor

 

Ranbir remembers his father with a phrase saying, "You must have heard 'The show must go on', but I've seen Papa live his life." The talented actor also added that, "Sharmaji Namkeen will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans," before urging viewers to shower their love for the film like they always did for Rishi Kapoor and requesting them to watch the film’s trailer that releases tomorrow.

A relatable and heartwarming story of self-realization and discovery, Sharmaji Namkeen dwells on the life of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a riotous women’s kitty circle. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, both of whom play the titular character, alongside Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar. The movie will premiere on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 31.

