Ranbir Kapoor's Animal reportedly postponed, may avert clash with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2

It seems like this Independence Day weekend, it will be a two-movie clash between Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar as the producers of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer have reportedly postponed the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 12:13 AM IST

Posters of Animal and Gadar 2

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol-starrer, action drama Animal is among the awaited release of the year. Sandeep Reddy Wanga-directed was scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, clashing with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2, and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. 

However, as per the latest reports, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has been postponed from August 11, and it may not clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the report of Animal's postponement on his social media, with a post, and wrote, "‘ANIMAL’ NOT ARRIVING ON INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND… #Animal - starring #RanbirKapoor and directed by #SandeepReddyVanga - *won’t* release on 11 Aug 2023… Yes, the film has been postponed… A new release date will be announced in the coming days. #BhushanKumar." 

Here's the tweet

Although the team has not confirmed the news of postponement, and announced the new release date of the movie, the sources informed that the movie is expected to release in December 2023. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The movie is Sandeep's second Hindi film after the blockbuster Kabir Singh (2019). 

On June 11, the makers of Animal dropped the pre-teaser of the Animal which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The 50-second-long pre-teaser featured Ranbir in a never seen avatar. Before that, the leaked photos and videos from the shoot went viral on the internet. If Animal will not release on August 11, then it will also avoid clashing with Rajinkanth's Jailer and Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar. 

 

