Ranbir Kapoor can be seen fighting and using an axe to kill several men in the pre-teaser of the film Animal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Animal pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor spills blood, axes men; fans say 'damn solid'
On Sunday, the makers of Animal dropped the pre-teaser of the Animal which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The 50-second-long pre-teaser featured Ranbir in never seen before avatar. The video is sure to give you goosebumps.

Ranbir Kapoor can be seen fighting and using axe to kill several men. Sharing the pre-teaser, film analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ PRE-TEASER IS HERE… Will keep it short and simple, after watching the first glimpse of #Animal: A STORM IS COMING… And #RanbirKapoor’s look is. Here’s a sneak peek into the world created by #SandeepReddyVanga… #AnimalPreTeaser #BhushanKumar #MuradKhetani.”

Netizens reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “Abhi bhi time hai nikal lo iske clash karoge toh bada pachataonge.” The second one said, “Definitely intriguing and solid for a pre teaser! #Animal.” The third one said, “Best Punjabi song in recent time in Bollywood movie ...and specially gangster song ...salam Rocky Bhai se bi tagda hit hoga jise Punjabi smj aaege.”  The fourth one said, “For this Massy fight n high elevation action they should have written different mass song or Massy BGM then it should have been another level, even now it's extraordinary n Mass Waiting for #Animal movie.”

In January, a leaked video from the shoot captured a presumed weapon deal, where Ranbir walks towards his car, taking a puff from a cigarette, and his men pull out some rifles from the rear side of Range Rover to deliver the consignment. Kapoor means business, and his look promises to showcase Ranbir like never before. Ranbir's fan shared the video from the shoot and captioned it saying, "Finally a badass gangster film #Animal #RanbirKapoor." 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film will release in cinemas on August 11. The film will clash with Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2, and Rajinikanth's Jailer. 

 

 

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot
