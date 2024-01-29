Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt as they recreate Jamal Kudu hook step in viral video, fans say 'this is so cute' - Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lifted the the Black Lady statuettes for Best Actor and Best Actress for their phenomenal performances in Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 on Sunday.

Ranbir Kapoor entertained the audiences with an energetic performance at the 69th Filmfare Awards in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Sunday, January 28. The Rockstar actor made his entry in his Animal avatar as he drove a replica of Animal’s machine gun and entered the venue Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The highlight of his performance was him performing a ‘Jamal Kudu’ hook step with his wife Alia Bhatt, who was seated in the audience. The hook steps involve shaking a leg while balancing a glass on the head. As they recreated the viral hook step, Ranbir also planted a kiss on Alia's cheek. Their adorable video soon went viral on social media as their fans cheered for them. Most of the comments read, "This is so cute", while another wrote, "Just them happily settled in marriage & in career, having the best time of their lives touchwood."

ranbir kapoor & alia bhatt are goals!!! — them doing jamal kudu pic.twitter.com/LIahwVDG1y — (@softiealiaa) January 28, 2024

Ranbir and Alia both lifted the Black Lady statuettes for Best Actor and Best Actress for their phenomenal performances in Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, respectively. 12th Fail and its director Vidhu Vinod Chopra were declared Best Film and Best Director, while Vikrant Massey also took home the Best Actor (Critics) award for the inspirational film. Rani Mukerji and Shefali Shah were jointly awarded the Best Actress (Critics) award for Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway and Three Of Us, respectively.

The star-studded show was hosted by Karan Johar, Maniesh Paul, and Ayushmann Khurrana. Apart from Ranbir, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan also rocked the stage with their scintillating performances. The 69th Filmfare Awards will be telecast on Zee TV, on February 18, 9 PM onwards.



