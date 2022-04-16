Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt reception: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Soni Razdan arrive for grand bash

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt-Soni Razdan

After the big-fat yet intimate wedding, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have organised a grand reception bash at their home Vastu, Mumbai. Ranbir's residence and the building are entirely decked up with lights, and the guest has started coming.

As far as guests are concerned, Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt are the first ones to arrive at the bash. Producer Karan Johar, director Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir's mother Neetu Singh and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have also arrived for the party.

Here are the images





(Images source: Viral Bhayani)

Let's take a quick look at the guests through videos.

The grand bash of Ranbir-Alia is expected to attend by many more noted celebrities of Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the two biggest stars of Bollywood, have tied the knot in an intimate, private ceremony at Ranbir's house Vastu in Pali Hill - the posh suburb of Mumbai.

After their marriage, Alia has now dropped dreamy photos with her husband Ranbir on her Instagram handle. In the first photo, the stars can be seen kissing each other. The beautiful pictures have gone viral on the internet with more than a million likes within thirty minutes. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married", Alia wrote in her caption which is a message from the newly married couple to the entire world.

Check out the couple's dreamy photos

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star continued her post, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites." Thanking the fans, she concluded her post, "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"