Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt lock lips as newly married couple, dreamy photos go VIRAL

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the two biggest stars of Bollywood, have tied the knot in an intimate, private ceremony at Ranbir's house Vastu in Pali Hill - the posh suburb of Mumbai.

Alia has now dropped dreamy photos with her husband Ranbir on her Instagram handle. In the first photo, the stars can be seen kissing each other. The beautiful pictures have gone viral on the internet with more than a million likes within thirty minutes.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married", Alia wrote in her caption which is a message from the newly married couple to the entire world.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star continued her post, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites."

Thanking the fans, she concluded her post, "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"

The intimate wedding was done in the presence of family members and close friends, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, among others.



While the immediate family members were seen dressed their best in shades of pink, Ranbir and Alia's friends complied with the official colour palette of the wedding ceremony and arrived in shades of white and gold.

The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, their former co-stars, friends and directors.