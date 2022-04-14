Search icon
Alia Bhatt drops FIRST wedding photos with husband Ranbir Kapoor, says 'can’t wait to build more memories together'

Alia Bhatt has shared her wedding photos with husband Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt has shared her wedding photos with husband Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. Sharing the photos, the actress penned a heartfelt note.

The actress wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

She continued, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

