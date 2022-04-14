Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding LIVE updates: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor stun in designer lehengas

No Punjabi wedding is complete without the family hitting the floor and dancing their hearts out. Seems like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony was also filled with some fun and peppy performances.
Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture of her "dance squad".The image features Neetu posing with ace choreographer Rajendra Singh. Ranbir`s cousin Karisma Kapoor, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra and aunt Rima Jain were also a part of the dance squad.
Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, shared a picture with the masterji.Meanwhile, the family members and guests are expected to arrive at Ranbir`s Bandra residence, Vastu, soon for his wedding ceremony with Alia.
Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta arrived with Z plus security for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony. The couple had tied the knot in the year 2019.
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan have also arrived at the wedding. Taimur was wearing a white kurta, while Jeh was looking adorable in a pink kurta.
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor was seen wearing a designer lehenga while his mother Neetu Kapoor was looking gorgeous in a multi-colour Indian outfit.
On Thursday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Shweta Bachchan also attended the ceremony.