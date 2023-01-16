Rakul Preet Singh dismisses rumours about her marriage, says she is 'public figure, not public property' | Exclusive

Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani

Reports emerged last October that Rakul Preet Singh was all set to tie the knot with boyfriend filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. Rakul found the entire episode so funny and ridiculous that she did not even bother clearing the air on that. In a recent chat with DNA, the actress spoke about the focus on her personal life, the marriage rumours, and more.

Ever since Rakul and Jackky went public with their relationship in 2021, there have been speculations and rumours about their next step – marriage. “My family is not asking me that question but everyone else is,” she says with a laugh as we mention that.

The actress says she tries to stay away from all the news, speculations and questions about her personal life as much as she can. “I don’t read everything. I think there is little information that you can bring to yourself. Out of so many comments, I try to read as many as I can but I don’t take that to my head and my heart, whether it’s good or bad. I still maintain that it’s the most normal evolution. Everybody has a partner. I don’t like being in a speculative state where people are ‘are they or are they not’,” says Rakul.

She says that just like it was her decision to make her relationship public, she will talk about her marriage plans on her own terms. She explains, “We are individuals working, educated. The least we can do is give respect to a relationship and that’s it. I have given you a fact. Now, whenever there is any movement in that fact, I’ll give you before you go around speculating about this and that.”

But that does not stop the speculations. Case in point – the reports that claimed she was getting married last year. Recalling that, Rakul shares, “I laugh about it. People have even written that I was supposed to get married in November. I was shooting in Delhi and I read this news and wondered ‘meri is mahine shaadi hai mujhe bataya nahi (my wedding is this month and nobody told me)’. The funny part is somebody wrote that my brother confirmed. So I quoted my brother that bhai you didn’t tell me I am getting married. They carried that as well. People didn’t understand the humour. Now how do I even feel bad about that?”

But the actress does have one request for people writing constantly about her personal life. “I feel people shouldn’t write too much about all this,” she says, adding, “Write about the creative process and the work. We are actors. There is a difference between public figures and public property. So, write about the work – criticize it, appreciate it. But don’t play with the personal life, particularly when I am already open about it.”

Rakul is kick starting a prolific year workwise with her first release Chhatriwali on January 20. The Zee5 film sees her play a teacher who takes up the responsibility of imparting sex education in a small town. She also has Meri Patni Ka Remake, Ayalaan, and Indian 2 in the pipeline this year.