Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani accused of raping foreign national, FIR filed in Mysuru

Adil Durrani and Rakhi Sawant in happier times

More legal trouble has befallen Adil Durrani, the husband of actress of Rakhi Sawant. The Mysuru Police has registered an FIR against Durrani for allegedly raping a foreign national. The complaint has been filed by an Iranian woman, who claimed that Durrani sexually assaulted her in 2018 after befriending her.

“The Iran national visited the police station on 10 February and filed a complaint against Adil khan. We have registered a case under IPC 376 (rape), 417 (punish for cheating), 420 (cheating), 504 (insulting intentionally), 506 (threatening with life),” Narasimharaja division ACP Ashwath Narayan told Hindustan Times.

As per the woman’s statement, she came to India in 2018 and met Durrani when he ran a restaurant in the city. The woman said that he proposed marriage to her and they began living together. They were in live-in for three years but after she insisted on marriage, Durrani allegedly threatened her and assaulted her. The complaint also alleged that he threatened her to post her private photos on social media and would send them to her parents in Iran if she forced him to get married.

Durrani is already in judicial custody in Mumbai in connection with a case filed by Rakhi Sawant against him. Rakhi had accused Durrani of assaulting her and taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge and performing unnatural sex, among other charges. Rakhi also alleged that Durrani did not provide treatment to her mother, who died recently after a long battle with cancer.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani married in 2022 and disclosed that in January 2023. Before the wedding, Sawant had converted to Islam and changed her name as Fathima. Later, the couple separated and she filed a police complaint.