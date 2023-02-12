Shocking! Rakhi Sawant says Adil Durrani's girlfriend Tanu is 'pregnant'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines after he accused her husband Adil Durrani of domestic violence. She also revealed that he has been cheating on her with another girl named Tanu aka Nivedita Chandel.

On Sunday, Rakhi made a shocking revelation and said that Adil’s girlfriend Tanu is pregnant and this is why her husband will marry her after coming out of jail. Rakhi also mentioned that she is shocked after knowing that Tanu is pregnant. The video which was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, has been going viral on social media.

Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Badi mammy bn gyi Rakhi to .” The second one said, “havaldar, inspector, constable,ladies constable Acp parduman subka sukriya.” The third one said, “Lal wali dost bhi koi kaam nai parlour chod ke iske saat publicity ke liye Ghulam rahi hai.” The fourth one commented, “hahaha or Kitne episode Baki h phle ye btao mjhe.” The fifth one said, “Lagta hai script bhulgayi.”

For the unversed, as per the media reports, Adil’s affair started when Rakhi was inside the Bigg Boss Marathi house. Rakhi came to know about Adil’s new girlfriend when she came out of the controversial house after five weeks. Meanwhile, photos of Adil Durrani and his girlfriend are going viral on social media.

According to Tanu's Instagram profile, she is a model by profession and has more than 608k followers. She is quite famous on social media and got featured in some music albums as well.

Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against her husband alleging he has taken money and jewellery from her. While talking to media outside Mumbais Oshiwara police station, Rakhi claimed, "He came to beat me at home in the morning, I immediately called the police. He frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me in the media."’

