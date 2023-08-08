This man, related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan; revived failing Rs 7,000 crore business empire, his net worth was...

This business tycoon was related to both the Bachchans and the Kapoors and is credited to reviving a Rs 7,000-crore business empire

Rajan Nanda was a tycoon of the Indian business scene. The entrepreneur helmed the famous Escorts Group for nearly a quarter of a century and transformed it from a faltering entity to a massive business empire. What’s more, the businessman had ties to two of the biggest and most popular film families from Bollywood – the Kapoors and the Bachchans.

Who was Rajan Nanda, chairman of Escorts Group?

Rajan Nanda was born to Har Prasad Nanda, a businessman from Punjab’s Fazilka, who was the founder of the Escorts Group. Rajan Nanda joied Escorts in the 60s at the age of 23 after completing his education. Over the next three decades, he rose in the ranks of the company that was steered by his father. In 1994, after his fatherpassed away, Rajan Nanda became the Chairman of Escorts Group. In the 90s and 2000s, Escorts, a manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipmen, faced tough competition and a diminishing market. At this juncture, Rajan Nanda re-emphasised the compay’s focus on its core competency and oversaw its revival. At the time of his death in 2018, the company was reportedly worth Rs 7000 crore (just under a billion dollars). His business also includes the Escorts Hospitals. He was a member of various apex trade and industry bodies and had also served as the Chairman of Agriculture Committee of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Council. He reportedly had a net worth of Rs 3443 crore at the time of his death.

Rajan Nanda’s connect with Raj Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

Rajan Nanda was married to Ritu Kapoor (Nanda after marriage), the daughter of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and sister of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajeev Kapoor. The marriage meant that Rajan Nanda was close to the Kapoor family, although he preferred to stay away from limelight. Later, his son Nikhil married Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, linking him to another eminent Bollywood family.

Rajan Nanda’s death and legacy

Rajan Nanda passed away in 2018 at the age of 76. The company, on its website, has described the late chairman as, “A visionary and astute leader, Mr. Nanda has navigated the company in times of unprecedented challenges in the economy.” His son Nikhil Nanda now oversees the Escorts Group.