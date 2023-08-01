Headlines

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Haryana: Why did communal violence erupt in Nuh? How clashes spread to Gurugram, Faridabad

Shehnaaz Gill gifts luxury Mercedes-Benz to brother Shehbaz Badesha, priced over Rs 80 lakhs

India's richest family in film is worth Rs 9000 crore, owns 3 studios; it's not Kapoors, Bachchans, Konidelas, Akkinenis

Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: How Chandrayaan-3 will unveil the Mystery of South Pole?

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Haryana: Why did communal violence erupt in Nuh? How clashes spread to Gurugram, Faridabad

Weight loss tips: 9 low carb, high protein meals to shed extra kilos

Weight loss tips: 10 vegetables to shed extra kilos

Motivational quotes by Sonu Sood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

DNA: How Chandrayaan-3 will unveil the Mystery of South Pole?

Venkatesh Prasad Lashes Out On The Indian Team After They Got Defeated By West Indies In 2nd ODI

Jawan first song Zinda Banda out, Alia Bhatt thanks fans, First look of Ananya Panday unveiled from Dream Girl 2 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 31

India's richest family in film is worth Rs 9000 crore, owns 3 studios; it's not Kapoors, Bachchans, Konidelas, Akkinenis

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Step inside Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta's luxurious Mumbai home with wooden patio, view of Mumbai skyline, Marine Drive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's richest family in film is worth Rs 9000 crore, owns 3 studios; it's not Kapoors, Bachchans, Konidelas, Akkinenis

India's richest film family owns three studios and has a combined wealth of over a billion dollars.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmmaking is very much afamily business in India. From the days when Raj Kapoor followed in the footsteps of Prithviraj Kapoor to now when the Konideals and Akkinenis rule the roost in Telugu cinema, families have always dominated filmdom. But however successful these aforementioned film clans may be, their earnings and net worths pale in comparison with one joint family that has not only given Bollywood countless hits but is India’s richest film family.

The richest Indian film family is...

With a combined net worth of Rs 9000 crore (over $1 billion) and a control of three production houses or studios, the Chopra-Johar clan is India’s richest film family. The family can be traced back to PWD employee Vilayati Raj Chopra, who lived in Punjab in the pre-Partition era. Two of his children – BR Chopra and Yash Chopra – became filmmakers and established leading production houses – BR Films and Yash Raj Films respectively. Vilayati Raj Chopra’s daughter Hiroo married Yash Johar, himself a filmmaker and later the founder of Dharma Productions. The current members of this family include Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Ravi Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Uday Chopra, Hiroo Johar, and Abhay Chopra.

The net worth and assets of Chopras and Johars

With the might of Yash Raj Films behind him, Aditya Chopra is the richest member of the clan, with  net worth of Rs 7200 crore. Karan Johar follows suit with a reported net worth of around Rs 1700 crore. Rani Mukerji and Hiroo Johar are next with reported net worths of around Rs 200 crore each. Ravi Chopra, as per reports, has a net worth of over Rs 50 crore, while Uday Chopra rounds off the family wealth with a reported networth of just under Rs 50 crore. The family owns three production houses, with a reported combined value of over Rs 22,000 crore ($2.6 billion).

Other rich film families

The Telugu cinema has a bunch of rich film families, with two of them, taking the lion’s share. The Allu-Konidela family, also called the Mega Family, is up first with a reported combined net worth of Rs 6000 crore, courtesy the presence of superstars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and others. The Akkineni-Daggubati family isn’t far behind with a net worth of around Rs 5500 crore due to the wealth amassed by the likes of Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati and others.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: Dengue control workers go on strike as cases rise in national capital

ISRO PSLV-C56 Mission: India launches PSLV rocket carrying seven Singaporean satellites

Pakistan: 40 killed, over 200 injured in blast during political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Honda Elevate SUV production begins in India ahead of September launch

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE