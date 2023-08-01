India's richest family in film is worth Rs 9000 crore, owns 3 studios; it's not Kapoors, Bachchans, Konidelas, Akkinenis

India's richest film family owns three studios and has a combined wealth of over a billion dollars.

Filmmaking is very much afamily business in India. From the days when Raj Kapoor followed in the footsteps of Prithviraj Kapoor to now when the Konideals and Akkinenis rule the roost in Telugu cinema, families have always dominated filmdom. But however successful these aforementioned film clans may be, their earnings and net worths pale in comparison with one joint family that has not only given Bollywood countless hits but is India’s richest film family.

The richest Indian film family is...

With a combined net worth of Rs 9000 crore (over $1 billion) and a control of three production houses or studios, the Chopra-Johar clan is India’s richest film family. The family can be traced back to PWD employee Vilayati Raj Chopra, who lived in Punjab in the pre-Partition era. Two of his children – BR Chopra and Yash Chopra – became filmmakers and established leading production houses – BR Films and Yash Raj Films respectively. Vilayati Raj Chopra’s daughter Hiroo married Yash Johar, himself a filmmaker and later the founder of Dharma Productions. The current members of this family include Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Ravi Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Uday Chopra, Hiroo Johar, and Abhay Chopra.

The net worth and assets of Chopras and Johars

With the might of Yash Raj Films behind him, Aditya Chopra is the richest member of the clan, with net worth of Rs 7200 crore. Karan Johar follows suit with a reported net worth of around Rs 1700 crore. Rani Mukerji and Hiroo Johar are next with reported net worths of around Rs 200 crore each. Ravi Chopra, as per reports, has a net worth of over Rs 50 crore, while Uday Chopra rounds off the family wealth with a reported networth of just under Rs 50 crore. The family owns three production houses, with a reported combined value of over Rs 22,000 crore ($2.6 billion).

Other rich film families

The Telugu cinema has a bunch of rich film families, with two of them, taking the lion’s share. The Allu-Konidela family, also called the Mega Family, is up first with a reported combined net worth of Rs 6000 crore, courtesy the presence of superstars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and others. The Akkineni-Daggubati family isn’t far behind with a net worth of around Rs 5500 crore due to the wealth amassed by the likes of Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati and others.