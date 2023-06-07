Meet Nikhil Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, who runs a Rs 7000-crore business empire

Nikhil Nanda is related to both the Bachchan family and the Kapoor family

Nikhil Nanda is not a part of the entertainment industry and yet, he is still Bollywood royalty. The businessman is late Raj Kapoor’s grandson, the first cousin of Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, and by virtue of marriage, also related to the family of Amitabh Bachchan. And yet, the businessman has maintained a largely low profile.

Nikhil Nanda’s connection to the Kapoor family

Nikhil Nanda is the son of industrialist Rajan Nanda and his wife Ritu, the daughter of legendary actor-producer Raj Kapoor. This makes actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor his maternal uncles, and their kids – Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma, and Riddhima – his first cousins. Born in 1974 in Delhi, Nikhil attended the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun and went on to study business management at Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Nihkil Nanda’s marriage to Shweta Bachchan

In 1997, Nikhil Nanda tied the knot with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan. They were both 23 at the time. The marriage, which was highly publicised as the ‘merger’ of two illustrious Bollywood families, saw in attendance some of the bigwigs of Indian industry and entertainment worlds. Nikhil and Shweta have two children – daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya Nanda.

Nikhil Nanda net worth and businesses

Nikhil Nanda’s paternal grandfather Har Prasad Nanda established Escorts Limited in 1944. After his death, Nikhil’s father Rajan ran the company. In 2005, Nikhil began working at th Escorts Group as the Chief Operating Officer, following which he was promoted to Joint Managing Director and eventually Managing Director (MD). In 2018, after the death of his father, he was appointed Chairman as well. Escorts group – now known as Escorts Kubota Limited – is a conglomerate that is active in agricultural machinery, automotive, and engineering sectors. In 2021, the Economic Times reported that the company has a revenue of Rs 7014 crore ($880 mllion), and it provides employment to over 10,000 people.