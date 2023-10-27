Raj Kundra recalls ‘humiliating’ experience of being stripped naked in jail: ‘I felt very…’

Raj Kundra recalls feeling 'humiliated' when he was stripped naked in jail in front of everyone.

Raj Kundra who is a famous businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty is all set to step into the world of acting with his upcoming movie UT69 which is based on his life experience in jail, after he was arrested in a pornography case. The actor recently recalled a humiliating incident in jail when he was stripped naked in front of everyone.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra recalled being stripped naked in jail in front of everyone and said, "It is humiliating because wo nanga hi kar dete hain apko (They make you naked). Checking if you are carrying any narcotics in your back side, they will strip you down in front of everyone so you feel like you have lost all your dignity when that happens. You feel like you have gone through so much already ab yahan pe bhi nanga kar rahe hain. Media to nanga kar hi rahi thi mujhe upar se ye bhi ho gaya so I felt very disheartened and hurt. (You feel like you have gone through so much already and now here also they are stripping you. Media was already stripping me and now this happened so I felt very disheartened and hurt)."

He also delved on his days in jail and revealed how he was put in a common barrack. He said that each day brought up an adventure and the 2-hour UT 69 film is boxed with all his experiences.

Raj Kundra also recalled how his wife, Shilpa Shetty and kids were attacked when got arrested and said, "I said you have a problem with me, you speak to me, talk about me. You don’t have to bring my wife into it, my kids into it, my family into it."

Helmed by Shahnawaz Ali, UT69 is a biopic of Raj Kundra starring the businessman himself. The teaser of the movie was recently released which showed a glimpse of Raj Kundra's experience in Mimbai's Arthur Road jail and his surprisig friendships while he was imprisoned.

