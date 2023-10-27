Raj Kundra recalls ‘humiliating’ experience of being stripped naked in jail: ‘I felt very…’

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Raj Kundra recalls ‘humiliating’ experience of being stripped naked in jail: ‘I felt very…’

Raj Kundra recalls feeling 'humiliated' when he was stripped naked in jail in front of everyone.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Raj Kundra who is a famous businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty is all set to step into the world of acting with his upcoming movie UT69 which is based on his life experience in jail, after he was arrested in a pornography case. The actor recently recalled a humiliating incident in jail when he was stripped naked in front of everyone.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra recalled being stripped naked in jail in front of everyone and said, "It is humiliating because wo nanga hi kar dete hain apko (They make you naked). Checking if you are carrying any narcotics in your back side, they will strip you down in front of everyone so you feel like you have lost all your dignity when that happens. You feel like you have gone through so much already ab yahan pe bhi nanga kar rahe hain. Media to nanga kar hi rahi thi mujhe upar se ye bhi ho gaya so I felt very disheartened and hurt. (You feel like you have gone through so much already and now here also they are stripping you. Media was already stripping me and now this happened so I felt very disheartened and hurt)." 

He also delved on his days in jail and revealed how he was put in a common barrack. He said that each day brought up an adventure and the 2-hour UT 69 film is boxed with all his experiences. 

Raj Kundra also recalled how his wife, Shilpa Shetty and kids were attacked when got arrested and said, "I said you have a problem with me, you speak to me, talk about me. You don’t have to bring my wife into it, my kids into it, my family into it." 

Helmed by Shahnawaz Ali, UT69 is a biopic of Raj Kundra starring the businessman himself. The teaser of the movie was recently released which showed a glimpse of Raj Kundra's experience in Mimbai's Arthur Road jail and his surprisig friendships while he was imprisoned.

Read Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google rolls out fact-check tool for images globally

Tiger 3 actress Michelle Lee reveals challenges she, Katrina Kaif faced in towel fight scene: 'Our towels needed to...'

Suriya reunites with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara in Suriya 43; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma join cast

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Deals on best spilt ACs with up to 56% discount

Anushka Sharma shares pic of baby bump amid pregnancy rumours, fans congratulate Virat Kohli; but...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE