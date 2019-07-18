Radhika Apte breaks silence on leaked sex scene with Dev Patel, blames 'psychotic mentality of society'

Radhika Apte's debut Hollywood film The Wedding Guest also stars Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel. A few days back, Radhika and Dev Patel's steamy sex scene from the British American film got leaked online and went viral on social media platforms. While the film has not been released in India yet, the leaked love-making scene broke the Internet in no time.

Now, Radhika Apte has finally broken her silence on the matter. While speaking with an entertainment portal, Radhika said that the sex scene got leaked because of the pyschotic mentality of people. She told the portal, "The film The Wedding Guest has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked is because of the psychotic mentality of the society."

Radhika went on to question, "The leaked sex scene featured both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel in it. But the scenes are being spread in my name. Why is it not getting spread under the male actor Dev Patel's name?"

Those who've come in late, this isn't the first time when Radhika's sex scene has made it to social media. Earlier, Radhika's love-making scene with Adil Hussain from the film Parched too got leaked online.