R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from banquet dinner at Louvre, see viral photos

Sharing the photos, R Madhavan wrote, "Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility. May France and India forever prosper together."

R Madhavan attended the banquet dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honour at the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris celebrating Bastille Day. Taking to his Instagram, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor shared photos and penned a heartwarming note thanking the two world leaders.

"The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations", Madhavan wrote.

He further added, "The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vison and dreams bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture. Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility. May France and India forever prosper together."

Madhavan portrayed the Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan in the biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect released last year. Crediting the scientist for making the Chandrayaan 3 engine, the actor said, "Also 14th July 2023 also marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan. Praying also for the success of their important and incredible mission."

The Vikram Vedha actor lifted the Best Director trophy for his directorial debut at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards held in Abu Dhabi in May this year.



