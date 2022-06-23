Vikram Vedha directors Pushkar-Gayatri reveal why they didn't cast R Madhavan in Hindi remake | Exclusive

Headlines

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning in Delhi-NCR, orange alert in these states as Yamuna water level recedes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Kargil: Preparations in full swing for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Liquor allowed in Delhi Metro: Here are the new conditions according to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Wrester Protest: Vinesh Phogat says life of complainants are in danger if Brij Bhushan walks free

“Not surprising at all…” Manish Tewari on former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s India ‘govt pressure’ remark

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vikram Vedha directors Pushkar-Gayatri reveal why they didn't cast R Madhavan in Hindi remake | Exclusive

Vikram Vedha stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan portraying the roles played by Vijay Sethupathi and R. Madhavan in the original Tamil flick.

article-main
Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The husband-wife filmmakers Pushkar and Gayatri are currently basking in the success of their debut web series Suzhal: The Vortex. A dark crime thriller set around the nine days of the fascinating Mayana Kollai festival, the show has been showered with praises from the audience, critics, and celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Dhanush, and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Pushkar and Gayatri are now awaiting the release of their first Hindi film Vikram Vedha slated to release in cinemas on September 30. An official remake of their own Tamil blockbuster, the neo-noir crime action thriller sees Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan playing the roles originally played by R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the 2017 Tamil film.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, we asked the directors why didn't they choose to cast R. Madhavan in the Bollywood remake as well, considering his major popularity among Hindi-speaking audiences. Pushkar answered, "I think there was a balance of casting we all of us were looking for. Maddy (Madhavan) had also started Rocketry by then so there were logistical issues. I think this is the cast that ultimately fell into place and we got two superb performers at the end of it."

Gayatri added how it proved to be a better decision as they got an opportunity to work with new people. "I think it is like working with new people also. We believe that 50% is the script and 50% is what the actors bring in so we have two very confident actors (Hrithik and Saif) so it was like the same script, but a different film."


READ | Suzhal makers Pushkar-Gayatri react to SS Rajamouli, Dhanush, Lokesh Kanagaraj praising their show | Exclusive

When the couple was asked if they felt burdened by directing two superstars in their first Hindi film, Pushkar said, "Actually not. Both of them are lovely people. Our creative collaboration with them was brilliant. This is not just saying stuff, every day of shooting with Hrithik and Saif was a complete joy. They come so well prepared and they have multiple questions and options. It was such a lovely and fun experience."

"You see them perform in different ways and it has to click for them, for us so there never was an equation like we are new to the industry. They were actually very, very open and they would always look up and see if we are okay with the take or not. That kind of generousity and sweetness they had", concluded Gayatri.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi floods: What is the difference between dam and barrage? Know here

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

Income tax return: Last chance to file ITR without penalty; check e-verification process for FY 2022-23

ITR filing deadline: Rs 5,000 penalty to 7 years of jail, if taxpayers fail to do it before July 31

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE