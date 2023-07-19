Headlines

Bollywood

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has taken a brutal jibe at Prabhas, and his look from the upcoming sci-fi movie Project K.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:13 PM IST

Prabhas' upcoming movie Project K is among the most-awaited films of 2024. The makers unveiled the first look of the pan-India star and it left netizens disheartened. The poster of Prabhas from Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller hasn't impressed internet users and even a few fans of the actor have expressed their disappointment with the film. 

Prabhas' poster has even inspired a few memes and trolls. Even self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) took a jibe at the actor and the project. On Twitter, KRK shared the poster of Project K along with a poster of Iron Man 3. Both posters share the similarity of the heroic pose, where the protagonists (Prabhas and Robert Downey Jr) are posing identically. KRK went on to troll Prabhas, calling him a 'monkey' and stating the fate of the film as 'doomed'.

On Twitter, KRK wrote, "This is new poster of #ProjectK! Prabhas is playing monkey with human features. Gayee Bhains Pani Main." 

Here's the tweet from KRK

The comment from KRK received a mixed response. While a section of netizens found it a nasty jibe at the actor. Another section of netizens agreed with him. A netizen called Project K a "Sasta copy of Ra One." Another netizen wrote, "Aur kitna paisa barbad karega ye....who are the producers paying him 120crires....their source of funds need auditing." One of the netizens wrote, "Shakal bhi bundaron wali hai iski." An internet user wrote, "Project K= Project Kabaad." Another internet user wrote, "Prabhas physique is not of an actor... That's why so much VFX is given on his physique.. but result is negative." 

Project K is set to make its highly anticipated debut at the prestigious H Hall of San Diego Comic-Con. Project K stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Project K will release in the cinemas on January 12, 2024.

 

