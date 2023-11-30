Headlines

Bollywood

Priyanshu Painyuli spills the beans about Mirzapur 3, says fans' expectation from series is scary: 'Humne kuch alag...'

Priyanshu Painyuli opened up about Mirzapur Season 3 and revealed what fans can expect from the much-awaited series.

Simran Singh

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli who's popularly known as Robin aka Radhesyam from Mirzapur 2 has opened up about the third season of the much-awaited Pankaj Tripathi-starrer series. Though Priyanshu joined the crime drama series in the second season, his character impressed masses and he was among the scene-stealers in the series. 

The third season of Mirzapur is keenly awaited, and Priyanshu admits that the expectation fans have from Mirzapur 3 scares him. While promoting his newly-released series Shehar Lakhot with DNA, Priyanshu says, "(Darr toh) lagta hai yaar, because everyone has their different theories. Aur humne kuch aur hi banaya hai. Jo sab kuch bol rahe hai, bana kuch aur hai (It scares me because everyone has their own theory, and we have something entirely different)." He further adds, "Jo Mirzapur ki team bhi hai, woh keh rahi hai ki humne kuch alag sa toh bana diya ab dekhte hai (The team Mirzapur have made it something different and they are waiting for audience response)." 

Explaining his thoughts further Priyanshu says, "Shoot ke daruan aapko pata hai ki aapne yeh scene kiya hai, iss mein log hasenge. Ya yeh serious scene hai, iss mein log royenge. Iss baar mujhe nahi pata ki log kaise react karenge (During the shoot, you have an idea that people might laugh at this scene, or can get emotional at this intense moment. This time, I don't know how will they react). I have no idea. I will also be in a surprise. I'm keenly waiting for ki logon ko kaisa lagega."

However, Priyanshu assures Mirzapur fans, "Yeh bhaukaal type hi hai. It's going quite deeper, quite different, in the sense what we have written and shot, hopefully in a few months, you will get to see." The Mirazpur series also stars Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotol roles. 

