Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photos with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra, on Monday, took to Instagram and dropped adorable photos with Malti Marie and Nick Jonas. She dropped three photos on social media in which she can be seen holding her little one while posing with her husband.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, “Sunday.” However, the actress kept her daughter’s face hidden. Therefore, social media users asked the actress when will she ‘reveal’ Malti’s face. One of them wrote, “When will u show the face of ur daughter?” The second one said, “why are u hiding her face? it was so awkward when you were showing us your baby bump, but now that the baby is here you decide not to show her?”

The third person wrote, “Don’t post pictures of your baby if you don’t want anyone to see them! Very simple ….” The fourth one said, “Why cant we see the babys face??” The fifth person commented, “A lot of celebrities do this and it's their baby so they can show as much or as little as they want. Looked like a fun day.”

Recently, she shared a resting and no filter makeup look selfie, the actor took to her Insta story and gave a sneak peek into her Saturday.Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "No Filter Saturday."She also shared a selfie with a charcoal mask on and dressed in a white top with blue track pants along with the caption "Self Love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in two important projects It’s All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. It’s All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported.

While Citadel is a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story. (With inputs from ANI)

