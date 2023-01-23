Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Raveena Tandon's gives witty reply to fan who compared her with Twinkle Khanna, says 'apna cataract ka surgery Karwalo'

Raveena Tandon replied to a fan who said that it was tough for him to differentiate between her and Twinkle Khanna in childhood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

Raveena Tandon's gives witty reply to fan who compared her with Twinkle Khanna, says 'apna cataract ka surgery Karwalo'
Credit: Raveena Tandon-Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon is an avid social media user who often shares her views, photos, and videos on social media. She is a very accomplished actor and while fans love her work, many people on the internet have compared her with Twinkle Khanna for their striking resemblance.

In her recent Ask me a question session on Instagram, a fan wrote, "Childhood confusion between Raveena and Twinkle I was really tough to see the diff."To this, she gave a witty reply with a photo of herself posing at an airport, "Apna cataract ka surgery Karwalo Fund Karwa denge."

Earlier, Raveena Tandon responded to the tweet and disclosed that she was eve teased when she used to travel in locals and buses when she was a teenager. Social media users tweeted, “Do elite @Deespeak @TandonRaveenaknow the struggle of middle-class Mumbaikars (sic)?”

Raveena replied, "Teen yrs, travelled in locals/buses, got eve teased, pinched, everything that most women go through, earned my first car in 92. Development is welcome, we have to be responsible, not only a project, but wherever we are cutting thru r forests, to safeguard environment/wildlife."

In another tweet, she mentioned, "Everyone’s life is not a bed of roses. Everyone has struggled to reach somewhere. I’m sure you have a house/car too. The day heat waves/flooding/natural disasters strike, it’ll effect the common man first. Elitists will be the first to run away to their Swiss chalet."

Meanwhile, following in her footsteps in acting, Raveena's 17-year-old daughter Rasha Thadani will be making her debut in the action-adventure movie directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Alongside Rasha, Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn will be seen in the film. Rasha, in Abhishek's opinion, is the perfect choice to play the part because the character she would be portraying is quite unique.

Both lead actors have already begun preparing for the film. According to the director, they would have to go through a few training sessions, which they have already begun attending. Coming back to Raveena's work front, she made her web debut with Aranyak in 2021, in which she played a tough cop. The series received a positive response from the audience and critics as well.

Raveena will rekindle her on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Dutt after a two-year gap in the upcoming romantic-comedy Ghudchadi. (With inputs from ANI)

Read|'Would cry myself to sleep': Raveena Tandon recalls being linked to her brother by tabloids

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
Kantara, Chup, Prince, Wednesday: New OTT releases of the week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Major accident in UP: 6 killed as truck hits car on Lucknow-Kanpur highway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.