Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to split? Here's what we know so far

Priyanka Chopra drops 'Jonas' from social media handles

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas, on Monday, removed her surname, along with her husband's last name, from social media handles.

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor removed "Jonas" from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is now going by only Priyanka (username) and Priyanka Chopra (handle name), leaving the internet in a state of bewilderment.

Priyanka Chopra's mother reacts to rumours of her separation from Nick Jonas

Soon after this development, the news that the global star and her singer-husband were heading for separation started doing the rounds in the media. And while neither Priyanka nor anyone from her team gave any clarification regarding this surname drop. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was quick to react to the news of trouble in her daughter and son-in-law Nick Jonas' paradise.

Giving a quick comment to a leading TV channel, Priyanka's mom Madhu said, "It's all rubbish, don't spread rumours."

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas' workout video

Amid all the hullabaloo, Priyanka quietly yet impactfully put across that everything was fine between Nick and her.

In a workout video shared merely after Priyanka dropped her 'Jonas' surname, Nick shared a Monday motivation workout clip. Hopping onto the comments section, Priyanka dropped a mushy comment and gushed over her husband's killer biceps. "Damn! I just died in your arms…," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Nick Jonas' Instagram video. She followed up her comment with a heart-eyed, a hot face and a red heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra thanks Danielle Jonas for resharing her 'The Matrix Resurrections' poster

Amid the reports that Priyanka and Nick were headed for separation and soon after she dropped the 'Jonas' surname, Priyanka took to her social media handles to share the poster of her look in the much-awaited film 'The Matrix Resurrections' that is slated for release on December 22, 2021.

Though the details of her role in the film have not been revealed, Priyanka's first look poster left fans intrigued. Soon after Priyanka shared her first look poster, Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas' wife, promoted Priyanka's look through her Instagram handle. Grateful for Danielle's gesture, Priyanka thanked her on her Instagram Stories.

Take a look here:

Seems like everything is certainly well between Priyanka and Nick and no love has been lost been the Bollywood diva-turned-global icon and the American singer's family.

Priyanka and Nick had married each other in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'.