Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kajal Aggarwal, Mouni Roy bless baby Vamika, post messages on Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, on Monday, not only shared the first photo with their baby girl on Instagram but also revealed her name, Vamika, to the world. Many celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre, Kajal Aggarwal, Dia Mirza, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Khatter, Zoya Akhtar took to Anushka's comment section and posted congratulatory messages for the new parents. The couple welcomed the baby girl, Vamika, on January 11.

Priyanka gave her blessings to the baby, and wrote, "Such a beautiful picture. Sending you all so much love. May all your dreams come true Vamika." In the photo posted by Anushka can be seen holding Vamika in her hands, as Virat looked on.

Kajal Aggarwal also commented on the post and said, "Lots of love to little Vamika."

Apart from Priyanka and Kajal, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty, Bani J, Avinash Tiwari, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nargis Fakhri, Ankita Lokhande, and others, all left heart emojis in the comments section of Anushka's post.

In her Instagram post, Anushka had written, "We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy."

For the uninformed, after the birth of their baby, Virushka had requested the media to not post unauthorised pictures of Vamika. Virat and Anushka got married in scenic Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year.