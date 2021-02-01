Here's how Internet reacted to name of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter

To the delight of their fans, actor-producer Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli shared the name along with a glimpse of their newborn daughter on Monday (February 1). Netizens soon started reacting and checking the meaning of the child's name — Vamika.

Anushka Sharma shared a picture posing with Virat Kohli and Vamika on her social media with a caption, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes!"

"Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy," she added.

Soon after, other celebrities and famous personalities started wishing for the well-being of the family. People on social media reacted to the child's unique name and gushed at the family picture too.

In a sweet reply, Virat Kohli wrote on Sharma's post, "My whole world in one frame." The post has since been liked more than three million times and thousands of people have made their comments as well. The picture went viral on Twitter too.

"Aw sending hearty tons of love to the little one, VAMIKA. May she fill your hearts with lots of smiles and abundant joy. She's sure grow up to be a beautiful, confident woman just like her mother & as strong as her father," wrote one Twitter user.

Check some of these lovely social media reactions:

I'm crying. Vamika is such a pretty name. May Goddess Durga always protect your family and bless you with abundance of joy and happiness. Wishing you three all the happiness, health and peace. All the love. Also, can we see the picture of the nursery? — Pavithra Lakshmi (@ThePavithraOff) February 1, 2021

THIS IS SOOO BEAUTIFUL MAY GOD BLESS YOU THREEE WITH LOADS OF HAPPINESS, LOVE AND HEALTH — Saniya Pathan #LadkeWaale (@saaniisweet) February 1, 2021

I feel so happy for you You are experiencing the most beautiful gift in life, giving birth and welcoming a new beautiful and healthy "mini-you". No love compares to this. This is the highest level of love. Children are pure, the better us. Tons of love and happyness — MaJou (@MajouSrk) February 1, 2021

Vamika is the first child of the couple who got married in 2017. Virat Kohli will be back to lead the Indian cricket team after his paternity break. Anushka Sharma is likely to resume work by May of this year.