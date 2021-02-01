Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reveal daughter's name with adorable photo

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who welcomed a baby girl on January 11, 2021, has finally shared her glimpse. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a cute photo in which Virat and she are holding their baby girl in their arms. With the photo, Anushka also unveiled the name of their daughter and it's 'Vamika'. The Zero actor went on to describe her life as a mom cutely.

Anushka's caption read as "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Earlier while talking about raising the kid in today's times, Anushka had told Vogue India, "Times have changed. It’s important for children to look at parents—they learn from you. And there is a sense of normalcy that both of us do work. Of course, one will have to manage things differently and more efficiently to work."

Talking about personal and professional life, Sharma went on to say, "We don’t see it as mum and dad duties but as a family unit. For us, our child must be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that’s the reality. I am self-employed and I can decide when I am working if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays around the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family."