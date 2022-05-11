Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar's film trailer turns into meme fest, netizens say 'bolo zubaan kesari'

Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar's film trailer has ignited netizens' imagination, and they are calling out the actor for being 'unfit' for the character.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar's film trailer turns into meme fest, netizens say 'bolo zubaan kesari'
Prithviraj

The much-awaited trailer of the historical drama Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar has become a meme fest for netizens. The trailer has received unexpected reception from a certain section of the digital audience. Akshay's depiction of brave warrior Prithiviraj Chauhan has been pinpointed by several netizens, calling it half-baked, dull, and funny. 

Let's take a look at some funny memes

Many users even said that Kumar's character looks like an extension of his previous character Bala from Housefull 4. 

Here is the proof

These two are the best meme around the film

Here are some users' reactions

A certain section of netizens have bashed Prithviraj, and it seems like the theatrical trailer has missed the mark on impressing the masses. Now it entirely depends on how the film will turn out to be. After the team Prithiviraj launched the trailer on Monday, actress Manushi Chhillar opened on the response she has received for her character of Sanyogita. Manushi says, “It is amazing that people are appreciating my performance from what they have seen and experienced in the Prithviraj trailer. This is a dream come true of a debut for me and I’m hugely grateful that I’m getting to bring Princess Sanyogita’s life come alive on the big screen.”

She added, “A debut like this, opposite one of the biggest superstars of the country like Akshay Kumar, is a lot of responsibility and I think I have given my everything to ensure that I play this role with utmost sincerity and dedication. So, the reaction of the audience that I’m getting today is humbling.”

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. Prithviraj is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.