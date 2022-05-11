Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar's film trailer turns into meme fest, netizens say 'bolo zubaan kesari'

Prithviraj

The much-awaited trailer of the historical drama Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar has become a meme fest for netizens. The trailer has received unexpected reception from a certain section of the digital audience. Akshay's depiction of brave warrior Prithiviraj Chauhan has been pinpointed by several netizens, calling it half-baked, dull, and funny.

Let's take a look at some funny memes

The Most awaited WAR comedy #Prithivraj trailer is here pic.twitter.com/8uv1Otmzbv — Harsh Mishra.. (@iamharsh55) May 9, 2022

So much disappointed with #PrithivrajTrailer . Neither @akshaykumar has that kind of personality nor he looks anywhere close to maharaj #PrithvirajChauhan .The impact of an actor for such an iconic character is missing. Instead of akki they could have casted #RajatTokas — M_Singh (@__chandel) May 10, 2022

Many users even said that Kumar's character looks like an extension of his previous character Bala from Housefull 4.

Here is the proof

These two are the best meme around the film

Here are some users' reactions

Yashraj should’ve thought of Rajat Tokas for PrithviRaj’s role. He nailed it then, he could’ve done now as well. Just wearing king like clothes doesn’t make u king, u got to have that personality expression #PrithvirajTrailer pic.twitter.com/2Bxusm2FTA — Devil VSHAL (@VishalRC007) May 9, 2022

#RajatTokas's Prithviraj

and Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj

what a big difference in the look of



Rajat Tokas really looked like Prithviraj

#AkshayKumar #Prithviraj pic.twitter.com/yxgeIKBfw6 — H R Rabari (@HiraRabari77) May 10, 2022

Destroyed one of the most ambitious project#RajatTokas would have done Justice!!! Doesn't suits this types of character on #AkshayKumar .#PrithvirajTrailer — (@BeingBhavinS) May 9, 2022

A certain section of netizens have bashed Prithviraj, and it seems like the theatrical trailer has missed the mark on impressing the masses. Now it entirely depends on how the film will turn out to be. After the team Prithiviraj launched the trailer on Monday, actress Manushi Chhillar opened on the response she has received for her character of Sanyogita. Manushi says, “It is amazing that people are appreciating my performance from what they have seen and experienced in the Prithviraj trailer. This is a dream come true of a debut for me and I’m hugely grateful that I’m getting to bring Princess Sanyogita’s life come alive on the big screen.”

She added, “A debut like this, opposite one of the biggest superstars of the country like Akshay Kumar, is a lot of responsibility and I think I have given my everything to ensure that I play this role with utmost sincerity and dedication. So, the reaction of the audience that I’m getting today is humbling.”

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. Prithviraj is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.