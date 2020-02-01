'Prioritised slowing down and working on building a life for myself': Anushka Sharma on taking a break

It's been more than a year since we saw Anushka Sharma on the big screen. The actor's last outing was Aanand L Rai's Zero, in which she was seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. It was 2018 when Anushka had four releases namely Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero. Now, people have been waiting for the actor to announce her new film but she is busy with her production house Clean Slate Films, her fashion brand Nush and more.

During an interaction with Grazia India, Anushka shared about being working for four films back-to-back. She stated, "I was on autopilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time."

She further said, "There’s never a good time to step away from creative opportunities, but I needed to grow and I needed to challenge myself differently to figure out, I don’t know, a purpose, and live a little outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people."

Anushka also spoke about how she made sure to slow down. She shared, "I also prioritised slowing down and working on building a life for myself. I worked in a different capacity – I tried to create some things, produce some things, build my clothing brand."

The actor concluded by saying, "I’m a curious individual. I'm not eager for acquisition. I don't have a fantasy about arriving somewhere. I challenge myself to grow with the experiences I take on. I always want to do better."