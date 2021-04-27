Headlines

Prateik Babbar inks mother Smita Patil's name on his 'heart'

Prateik Babbar also spoke at length about getting his mother's name tattooed on him.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 27, 2021, 09:07 PM IST

Prateik Babbar who lost his mother Smita Patil when he was just a few days old ways misses her. The actor leaves no stone unturned in writing and sharing about her on social media pages. Now, Prateik showed his love for his late mother with a permanent mark on him. Yes, we are talking about the actor inking Smita Patil's name on his body. The actor took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of the same.

In the photo, Prateik is seen lying on his dog and flaunting the tattoo which has 'Smita 1955 to (infinity sign) on his chest. He captioned his photo as "inked my mother’s name on my heart... Smita #4ever 1955 - infinity".

Meanwhile, talking about the same, Prateik told ETimes, "I always wanted my mother’s name tattooed. I have been indecisive about it for years. The moment finally felt right. She’s inked exactly where she’s supposed to be, on my heart. 1955 signifies the year she was born & now with me till infinity."

Earlier when asked about living up to his mom, Prateik had said, "Yes, I do feel a sense of responsibility to live up to my mother’s legacy. People may see that as a burden, but I will not call it that. If it’s seen as a weight on my shoulders, I’d say it’s one that I am proud of. I will carry it till my last breath with absolute pride."

He added, "My mother was a magical woman, who did magical things in a short-lived career and life. She touched way too many people and she is a part of our country’s cinema heritage. I am honoured and fortunate to be her son. It will be an honour to be able to live up to her name, and if I can be a little reflection of her."

