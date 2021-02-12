Prateik Babbar opens up on combatting alcohol, drugs to get his life back on track

Yesteryear star Smita Patil's son Prateik Babbar, who was last seen in Hindi film Yaaram and is known to have played the role of Raggie in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film 'Chhichhore, recently opened up about boucing back after a period of alcohol and drugs dependency.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Prateik opened up about his struggle with alcohol and how it overcame to get his life back on track and focus on his career. It must be noted that for a brief period between 2014-2017 Prateik had disappeared from the Hindi film scene and apparently it was during this time period that he was working on getting back on being sober.

During his interview, Prateik revealed that it was back in 2016-2017 when he realised he had gone off track and needed to get his life and career back on the track.

He said in his interview with Times of India, "This is going to be work-in-progress for me till my last breath. I am fortunate and grateful to have arrived at this point where I can focus on my craft. And it's been a journey to get here. It's a hustle which never stops. The journey is ongoing. What saved me from drowning mentally and emotionally, and I say saved, because I thought everything was over for me and my career was done with, was the love and passion for the arts."

"I missed it all and I started chasing it again about two-three years ago. It’s been a rocky road for me, but I am hanging in there like a rock, chin-up and looking forward to a bright future," Prateik added.

Speaking about the time when the realisation kicked-in, Prateik said that it must have been in 2-16-2017 when he went clean of drugs and alcohol for a few months in a row and that's exactly when he started missing his work. "It was something I needed for my soul and that is when I started picking up different kinds of roles. I rebooted myself with plays and short films. I did things for no money at all, at times. I did things for free for people to just remember that I exist and I haven't left the stage yet. I had to test the waters again. Once I did that, there was no looking back. One show, one movie led to another with Mulk (2018), Baaghi 2 (2018) and Chhichhore (2019). It was gradual," said Prateik.

Opening up about living up to his mother's name and legacy, Prateik said that he does feel a sense of responsibility towards it. "People may see that as a burden, but I will not call it that. If it's seen as a weight on my shoulders, I’d say it’s one that I am proud of. I will carry it till my last breath with absolute pride. My mother was a magical woman, who did magical things in a short-lived career and life. She touched way too many people and she is a part of our country's cinema heritage. I am honoured and fortunate to be her son. It will be an honour to be able to live up to her name, and if I can be a little reflection of her," Prateik told the portal.

On the work front, Prateik started New Year on a great note by kicking off the schedule of Bachchan Pandey in Rajasthan. He will also be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown', in which he plays a migrant worker.