Prabhas says he shared 'great rapport' with his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon amid dating rumours

The recently released Adipurush, based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Rama) and Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita). Since last year, there have been rumours that the two stars are dating each other. However, Prabhas and Kriti have both categorically denied them.

These rumours began again before the film's release when the Baahubali star announced at the grand pre-release event in Tirupati that he will get married in the Andhra Pradesh city while standing next to the Bhediya actress. Heaping praise on Prabhas, Kriti also mentioned in an interview last week with ETimes, "He is incredibly grounded, warm and respectful. He has very expressive eyes and a calm demeanour."

Now, in a recent interview, Prabhas shared how he and Kriti didn't face any problems on the Adipurush sets even though they come from separate film industries, Tollywood and Bollywood with a huge difference in their working styles. Talking to Hindustan Times, the Saaho actor said, "Cinema has a universal language, and so does the content. That’s why, today, different industries and working styles don’t matter. Both of us belong to Indian cinema, and art is the common thread that connects us. The synergy comes in organically with great content and craft. Kriti is a very balanced and professional actor. We shared a great rapport."

Apart from Prabhas and Kriti, the mythological drama stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Sesh (Lakshmana), and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang (Hanuman). The Om Raut directorial has been strongly criticised for its 'cringeworthy' dialogues, 'horrible' visual effects, and 'wooden' performances by the audiences and critics. Adipurush has still managed to earn over Rs 300 crore gross at the box office globally in its opening weekend.



