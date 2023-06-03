Prabhas-starrer Adipurush team to release action trailer focusing on Lord Ram, Raavan’s battle on this date: Report

Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush team to release new action trailer

Adipurush is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The makers created a huge buzz after they released the trailer of the movie and even the songs are being loved by the audience. Now, as the release date of the film nears, the makers are reportedly going to release another action-packed trailer.

According to a report from Pinkvilla, the makers of Adipurush will be releasing another action-packed trailer of the movie on June 6. A source close to the development told the news portal, “Adipurush team will launch an action-packed 2-minute 27-second trailer on June 6 at a mega event in Tirupati in the presence of fans and the media.”

The source also added that the new trailer will show the battle between Lord Ram and Ravan and said, “While the first trailer was about the emotions of Shri Ram, the second one will dive into the world of big-scale action that the film has to offer. The trailer will focus on the epic battle between Lord Ram and his nemesis, Raavan.”

The report further claimed that the action-packed trailer will begin the countdown for the release of the movie and also provide details about the advance bookings.

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayan. The movie is made on a massive budget and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan. The film Is scheduled to have a theatrical release on June 16.

The mythological drama stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Laxman, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, the movie has already recovered Rs 432 crore of it reported Rs 500 crore budget and is set for a grand opening.

