Poonam Pandey breaks silence on Raj Kundra's arrest, says 'my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids'

Amid Raj Kundra's arrest in the soft porn case on late Monday night, model-actor Poonam Pandey has reacted to the shocking event that has sent shock waves across the country.

Talking about Raj's arrest in a case related to the production and streaming of porn films, Poonam Pandey has said that her 'heart goes out to' his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, and their two children.

In an interview with a leading daily, Poonam reacted to the news of Raj's arrest and said, "At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids. I can't imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma."

"The only thing I'll add is that I have filed a police complaint in 2019 against Raj Kundra and subsequently registered a case at the honourable high court of Bombay against him for fraud and theft. This matter is sub judice, hence I would prefer to limit my statements. Also, I have full faith in our police & the judicial process," she added.

For the unversed, Poonam Pandey had filed a case in the Bombay High Court against Raj Kundra and his associates from Armsprime Media, the firm which was handling her app. Poonam had claimed that they were illegally using content featuring her even after the termination of her contract with the company.

Speaking to the leading daily in February, Raj distanced himself from the matter. He had said, "I had invested in a company called Armsprime Media last year, which makes apps for celebrities. I am not aware of the petition as I exited the venture in December 2019 with a sale to the current shareholders."

In a sensational move, the Mumbai Police arrested Kundra late on Monday on alleged charges of making and publishing pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications.

The announcement on the shocking action was made by Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale himself, based on a case registered in February.

Since then, Kundra, 46, - a British-Indian businessman - was under the scanner of the Crime Branch-CID before the police`s dramatic move last night.

The sudden arrest stunned Bollywood which is under the radar for the past year with narcotics probes.

Official sources reveal that the investigators have recovered certain incriminating materials while the role of other known and unknown persons in the entire racket is also being probed.

"A case was registered with the Crime Branch about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We`ve arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator," said Nagrale. "We have sufficient evidence regarding this. Further investigation is in progress," the police chief added.