Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrest: Know Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra's connection in the porn film case

Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was on Monday night arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.

"Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said. "We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on July 19, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress please," Nagrale said in a statement.

Raj appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday. He was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in the early hours of Tuesday.

When was the case registered?

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. The cyber police had registered a case last year under sections 292 of IPC, sections 67, 67A of Information Technology and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Rules 3 and 4. Maharashtra Cyber â€‹â€‹had arrested several people last year, some of whom were found to have links with Raj Kundra.

Raj Kundra had denied links

Raj had rubbished the allegations and sought anticipatory bail in June in the case based on a complaint that alleged that certain online platforms were publishing obscene videos as a part of their web series. Raj had even denied having any links to the alleged porn apps case citing that he had exited from the start-up. He had also submitted the documents of his investments and exit formalities to the police.

But did you know that Raj is not the only known face associated with the case? Earlier, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor had recorded a statement in the matter on March 26.

Additionally, Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra too are linked in this case.

What are Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Panday's connections in the case?

And amid Raj Kundra's shocking arrest, details of actress-model Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey's statements which they had recorded with the Maharasthra Cyber Cell in the case has been going viral on the internet.

The two were earlier linked to the soft porn case and they had confessed in their statement that Raj Kundra had brought them to the adult industry.

Other details include Sherlyn was paid Rs 30 lakh for each project and so far, she had done about 15 to 20 projects for Raj Kundra.

Meanwhile, according to a report on india.com, it has also come to light that Poonam Pandey had a contract with Raj Kundra's firm Armsprime Media. The firm dealt with several types of apps and Poonam Pandey was one of the clients of Raj's firm. Poonam’s app was an adult app and the firm took care of the work of her app. However the contract ended 8 months ago, but Poonam Pandey stated that Raj Kundra’s firm is using her movies and footage indiscriminately. Poonam had even filed a complaint in 2020 against the firm and Raj stating that Raj Kundra and his associates were illegally using content featuring her even after termination of her contract.

Armsprime Media develops apps for Indian Models some of who include Gehna Vashishta and Sherlyn Chopra.

As mentioned above, earlier this year Raj Kundra said he has sold his shares of the company and had submitted the documents of his investments and exit formalities to the police.